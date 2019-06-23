Don’t falter in decision-making: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2019 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 06:27 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the new officials of her administration to be confident in decision-making to find out and resolve the problems of grassroots people.
Hasina spoke at the closing ceremony of the course for law and administration for the batches 110, 111 and 112 at the Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy on Sunday.
"The biggest strength at the workplace is confidence. All you need to focus on is that the work should be done, rather than being tensed about the workload or the source of funds. You have to find a way to finish the work. You have to be creative. There shouldn't be any hesitation but only confidence.”
"I urge you not to take your job just as a job. You have to focus on public welfare, serving the country and loving its people," Hasina said.
“Those who will work at the field level in administration should find out the problems the people face and solve it. You have to ensure justice. The country cannot be run traditionally. We have to reach out to the grassroots people with modern technology,” said Hasina.
“We have to make sure that militancy, violence, corruption or drugs do not destroy our society. You should keep in mind that every penny belongs to the people. Your salary and benefits are paid with the money hard-earned by farmers and workers. It is your duty to change their fate and ensure development,” Hasina said.
"You should know the history. It is unfortunate that some generations after 1975 failed to know the correct history of Bangladesh."
Hasina also highlighted her government's different initiatives for the development of the public administration.
