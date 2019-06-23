Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed the move on Sunday, adding that the broadcast of BTV programmes in India is likely to begin in July.

“The people of Bangladesh have long been aggrieved by the fact that BTV was not allowed to air its programmes in India. But Indian viewers will soon be able to watch BTV,” the minister said on Sunday at the Secretariat.

A working agreement was signed between BTV and India's state-run Prasar Bharati on May 7 to air its respective contents across the border.

Prakash Javadekar, the newly-elect information and broadcasting minister of India, approved the agreement on Jun 19, Mahmud said.

According to the Indian media, BTV World will be aired across India through the state broadcaster's DD Free Dish DTH service.

“Almost all arrangements to air BTV in India are in place. We will fix a date for the launch of the channel in India once all the technicalities are addressed.”

"A technical team from Bangladesh will visit India from Jun 25 to Jun 27. The date will be announced upon its return,” the minister said.

Another agreement to air state-run radio service Bangladesh Betar in India has also been signed with Prasar Bharati, he added.