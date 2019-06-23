Court orders BSTI to submit list of all companies selling milk

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order on Sunday and scheduled the next hearing in the matter for Jul 15.

The proceedings in court commenced with statements from BSTI lawyer Sarkar MR Hassan and official Nurul Islam.

They said the BSTI has granted licences to 18 organisations to sell pasteurised milk and curd. The authority is tasked with ensuring that the products of these companies comply with the requisite standards.

Aside from that, the responsibility of monitoring the other firms that are selling milk and curd product does not fall within the BSTI's remit, they added.

In response, Justice Talukder said, "If the task of monitoring the licensed firms rests with you then so does the responsibility of overseeing the unlicensed ones."

"But you are saying that this is not your responsibility. You should submit your assertion to court in the form of an affidavit."

BSTI's lawyer claimed that only the products of the 18 licensed companies are found in the high-end stores (super shops) in Dhaka only sell the dairy products of the 18 BSTI-approved companies.

Citing a study by Dr Shahlina Ferdousi, head of the public health institute's National Food Safety Laboratory (NFSL), Justice Talukder replied, the report mentions the dairy products of several unlicensed companies being sold at high-end stores in Gulshan. Therefore, the lawyer's statement was 'incorrect'.