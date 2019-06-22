Rain on the radar as low over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No 3

In a special bulletin on Friday, it asked the ports to keep hoisted the warning signal as squally weather is likely to affect them due to the low.



It advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to proceed with caution until further notice.



The people are feeling the heat because of a rise in humidity after the end of the heat wave through rains on Wednesday and Thursday.



On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded 36 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The lowest temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga.



Senior meteorologist Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com that the trend of rainfall may start rising on Sunday when the low over North Bay reaches the coastal areas.



Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh as a week has passed since the start of the rainy season.



Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places, the Met Office said in the forecast for Saturday.



Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.