Egyptian landlord gets 10 years in prison for murder of Bangladeshi man in New York
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST
An Egyptian landlord has been jailed for 10 years for the murder of a Bangladeshi man in New York about two and a half years ago.
Justice James McCarty of Bronx County Supreme Court delivered the verdict on Thursday along with a five-year surveillance term against Taha Mehran, 51, for killing Zakir Khan, 44, over a rent dispute in 2017.
"Khan was fatally stabbed in front of his 11-year-old son at his home in Logan Avenue's Throgs Neck around 6:30 pm local time. Taha was incensed by the fact that Khan had not paid nine months' worth of rent," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel D Clark, citing the verdict.
"The two had been living in the same house but the landlord was aggrieved by Khan who used a travel around in a luxurious car. He sought the help of Khan's community and the nearest police station, 45th Precinct, to recover the arrears. But all his efforts went in vain and so he decided to take the law into his own hands. Taha also admitted his guilt to the nearest police station after committing the crimes. HE also acknowledged his guilt in the court on May 31."
According to the case dossier, Khan was rushed to the Jacobi Medical Centre with 29 stab wounds before being pronounced dead.
Khan, who hailed from Sylhet, was a real estate broker. He is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons.
Those close to him said, Khan actively participated in community events and provided financial support to those in need. Therefore,the allegation that he had not paid his rent for nine months came as a surprise to many.
His family became homeless after his burial but were later provided shelter by the city council for a minimal rent.
But the judgment has not been received well by the expatriate community who demanded the accused be jailed for life.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Egyptian landlord gets 10 years in prison for murder of Bangladeshi man in New York
- Dhaka hospital continued 'treatment' of dead patient to drive up bill, allege relatives
- Rain on the radar as low over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No 3
- RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Three die as truck rams pick-up van in Natore
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- Siblings die in boat capsize in Buriganga
- Man killed in RAB drug raid in Gazipur
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- UK junior minister Mark Field suspended after grappling with eco-protester
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka