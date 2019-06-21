Home > Bangladesh

Three die as truck rams pick-up van in Natore

  Natore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2019 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 05:59 PM BdST

Three people have been killed and 10 others injured after a truck rammed a pick-up van in Natore. 

The accident took place on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at Gurudaspur Upazila’s Kachikata neighbourhood on Friday, said Akter Hamid Khan, the senior station officer of Natore Fire Service. 

Two of the three dead have been identified as Ruhul Amin and Abdul Kader. Both hailed from Sirajganj’s Tarash Upazila.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

“A truck hit the Naya Bazar-bound pick-up van from behind, killing the three workers on the scene and injuring others,” said Khan.

The bodies were sent to the Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

