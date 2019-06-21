Three die as truck rams pick-up van in Natore

The accident took place on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at Gurudaspur Upazila’s Kachikata neighbourhood on Friday, said Akter Hamid Khan, the senior station officer of Natore Fire Service.

Two of the three dead have been identified as Ruhul Amin and Abdul Kader. Both hailed from Sirajganj’s Tarash Upazila.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

“A truck hit the Naya Bazar-bound pick-up van from behind, killing the three workers on the scene and injuring others,” said Khan.

The bodies were sent to the Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.