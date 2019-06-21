RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2019 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 08:04 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has claimed to have killed two brothers who it says were pirates in a so-called 'gunfight' in broad daylight in Chattogram's Banshkhali.
The ‘shootout’ took place at Dakkhin Saral village under Saral union on Friday afternoon when a RAB team went there to catch Zafar Ahmed alias Zafar Member, RAB-7 Assistant Director ASP Mashqur Rahman said.
Zafar and his brother Khalilur Rahman died in the ‘gunfight’, Mashqur said.
Zafar had 33 cases against him on charges of murder, piracy and robbery, while Khalilur had eight cases against him, according to the RAB official.
He said their team launched the operation on being tipped off that Zafar and members of his pirate gang, who target fishing boats in the Bay of Bengal, were staying in the village.
“They fired on being aware of the presence of RAB and we retaliated. Zafar and Khalil’s bodies were found after a gunfight lasting about 20 minutes,” the RAB official said.
Eight firearms, 50 rounds of bullet, and some locally made weapons were recovered from the scene, Mashqur said.
Three RAB officials were injured in the ‘shootout’ and were being sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die as truck rams pick-up van in Natore
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- Siblings die in boat capsize in Buriganga
- Man killed in RAB drug raid in Gazipur
- Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Unicef launches three-year project in Rohingya camps with EU support
- Hold Myanmar to account to uphold spirits of Geneva Conventions: Bangladesh FM
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
- Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court
- Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?