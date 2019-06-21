Home > Bangladesh

RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2019 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 08:04 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has claimed to have killed two brothers who it says were pirates in a so-called 'gunfight' in broad daylight in Chattogram's Banshkhali.

The ‘shootout’ took place at Dakkhin Saral village under Saral union on Friday afternoon when a RAB team went there to catch Zafar Ahmed alias Zafar Member, RAB-7 Assistant Director ASP Mashqur Rahman said. 

Zafar and his brother Khalilur Rahman died in the ‘gunfight’, Mashqur said.

Zafar had 33 cases against him on charges of murder, piracy and robbery, while Khalilur had eight cases against him, according to the RAB official.

He said their team launched the operation on being tipped off that Zafar and members of his pirate gang, who target fishing boats in the Bay of Bengal, were staying in the village.

“They fired on being aware of the presence of RAB and we retaliated. Zafar and Khalil’s bodies were found after a gunfight lasting about 20 minutes,” the RAB official said.    

Eight firearms, 50 rounds of bullet, and some locally made weapons were recovered from the scene, Mashqur said.

Three RAB officials were injured in the ‘shootout’ and were being sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

England restrict Sri Lanka to 232
No 'Bull', I'm 'Hum-bull', says Warner
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

More stories

RAB kills 2 Ctg ‘pirate’ brothers

3 die in Natore road crash

Housing minister talks tough on illegal buildings

Train derails in Gazipur, snaps rail links to Dhaka

Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka

Siblings die in boat capsize

Man killed in Gazipur ‘shootout’

Attach DIG Mizan’s assets: Court

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.