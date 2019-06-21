Home > Bangladesh

Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2019 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 05:25 PM BdST

Buildings constructed in a breach of rules in Dhaka will be dismantled, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said.

“Those who built buildings in the new quarters of Dhaka breaching the rules must dismantle those structures,” he said at a media briefing at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday.
 
The government has started identifying the buildings constructed illegally in Dhaka, said the minister.
 
Karim warned that no risky buildings will be spared.  “Homeowners who built unplanned buildings, however influential they may be, will not be let off the hook.”
 
“The risky buildings will be sealed or identified as uninhabitable and completely illegal, if the owners refuse to demolish those. We’ll not allow using those buildings. For many, a building is a source of income, but it’s not more valuable than human life.”

