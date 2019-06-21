Home > Bangladesh

India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2019 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 01:05 PM BdST

The fifth International Day of Yoga celebration at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka has drawn around 7,000 enthusiasts joining the yoga.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated the Day on Friday morning. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the event.

Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das delivered the welcome remarks.

The celebrations began with the screening of a video message of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports associations, Yoga associations and Institutes, students from various schools, colleges and universities in Bangladesh participated in the celebrations. Several celebrities including sports personalities, popular film actors, and singers also participated in the event.

Experts and students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre or IGCC conducted the Common Yoga Protocol.

Similar events were also organised by the assistant high commissions of India in in other cities of Bangladesh.

Various other Yoga organisations and institutes also organised separate programmes to mark the Day.

According to the World Health Organisation, yoga is a valuable tool to increase physical activity and decrease non-communicable disease such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and stroke.

The UN declared June 21 as Yoga Day following the acceptance of an India proposed resolution.

