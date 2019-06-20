Trial of 16 with links to murder of madrasa student Nusrat begins in Feni

A Feni court has begun conducting the trial proceedings against the 16 accused in the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi. The court will start hearing witness testimonies in the case on Jun 27.

Feni’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid issued the order on Thursday. Hafez Ahmed, the state prosecutor, said the 16 accused sought bail in the case but the court denied their application. More to follow