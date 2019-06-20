Home > Bangladesh

Trial of 16 with links to murder of madrasa student Nusrat begins in Feni

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 06:48 PM BdST

A Feni court has begun conducting the trial proceedings against the 16 accused in the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi. The court will start hearing witness testimonies in the case on Jun 27.

Feni’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid issued the order on Thursday.

Hafez Ahmed, the state prosecutor, said the 16 accused sought bail in the case but the court denied their application.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
Tigers field first
Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe

More stories

9 get death, 2 jailed for life for murder in Chapainawabganj

Latif Siddique in jail for graft

HC awards Tk 5m to Rajib’s family

Fire guts Chattogram slum

Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found

Murder suspect dies in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Dalian, Liaoning province, China in this picture released by Xinhua on May 8, 2018. Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via Reuters

Xi visits North Korea

Turnout halves from general to Upazila polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.