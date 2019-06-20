Home > Bangladesh

Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh

  Chattogram Bureau and Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 09:21 AM BdST

Police have found Syed Iftekhar Alam Shourav, a nephew of former state minister for home affairs Sohel Taj, in Mymensingh, 11 days after he went missing from Chattogram.

Shourav, who went missing on Jun 9, graduated from Dhaka's Independent University before joining a school in Chattogram in a teaching role.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sohel Taj, who served as a state minister in the Awami League government of 2009, alleged that Shourav had been abducted, suspecting the involvement of a state institution in doing so.

Later, Sohel Taj held a press conference seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help in the safe return of his nephew.

An unidentified car dropped Shourav in front of a rice mill in Tarakanda Upazila in Mymensingh at 5.15am Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahidullah of the police’s counterterrorism unit.

 

