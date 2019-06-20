Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
Chattogram Bureau and Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 09:21 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 09:21 AM BdST
Police have found Syed Iftekhar Alam Shourav, a nephew of former state minister for home affairs Sohel Taj, in Mymensingh, 11 days after he went missing from Chattogram.
Shourav, who went missing on Jun 9, graduated from Dhaka's Independent University before joining a school in Chattogram in a teaching role.
In a post on his Facebook page, Sohel Taj, who served as a state minister in the Awami League government of 2009, alleged that Shourav had been abducted, suspecting the involvement of a state institution in doing so.
Later, Sohel Taj held a press conference seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help in the safe return of his nephew.
An unidentified car dropped Shourav in front of a rice mill in Tarakanda Upazila in Mymensingh at 5.15am Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahidullah of the police’s counterterrorism unit.
More to follow
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Turnout in Upazila polls drops 50% from general elections
- Bangladesh war crimes suspect from Khulna dies in Dhaka hospital
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
- Jubo League activist killed in post-upazila poll violence in Madaripur
- Firemen tame flames at Baitul Mukarram market
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Four sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Dhaka
- Rider killed after bus rams motorcycle in Jashore
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- 3 get death, 7 jailed for life for murder in Kishoreganj
Most Read
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: UN cites new recordings in Khashoggi murder
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber
- Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey