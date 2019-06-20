Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh

Shourav, who went missing on Jun 9, graduated from Dhaka's Independent University before joining a school in Chattogram in a teaching role.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sohel Taj, who served as a state minister in the Awami League government of 2009, alleged that Shourav had been abducted, suspecting the involvement of a state institution in doing so.

Later, Sohel Taj held a press conference seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help in the safe return of his nephew.

An unidentified car dropped Shourav in front of a rice mill in Tarakanda Upazila in Mymensingh at 5.15am Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahidullah of the police’s counterterrorism unit.

More to follow