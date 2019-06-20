Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 10:58 AM BdST
A murder suspect wanted in a series of cases has been killed in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Dhaka.
The incident occurred in the Bosila area of the capital's Mohammadpur around 3:45 am on Thursday, said RAB-2 Captain Mohammad Ashik Billah.
The dead, Tanvir Ahmed Anik, 26, was implicated in at least eight cases and had been carrying out criminal activities in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with his gang the ‘Seven Star Group,’ said Captain Ashik Billah.
“A group of criminals crossed the river and arrived in the Bosila area from Keraniganj in the morning. A gunfight subsequently ensued between them and a RAB patrol team. A body was later found lying on the ground at the end of the shootout.”
The body was taken to Suhrawardy Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Ashik.
“We were able to confirm his identity from a piece of paper he had with him. He has been accused in at least eight cases.”
Two guns, five rounds of bullets and some domestic weapons were recovered from the spot, said RAB.
