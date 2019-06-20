HC orders Swajan, BRTC to pay Tk 5m to family of crash victim Rajib
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 02:40 PM BdST
The High Court has awarded compensation worth Tk 5 million to the family of college student Rajib Hossain, who died after losing his arm to a race between two buses of Swajan Paribahan and BRTC in Dhaka.
Swajan Paribahan and the state-run BRTC were ordered to pay Tk 2.5 million each within two months.
The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam announced the verdict on Thursday after upholding its previous rule on the issue of compensation in the matter.
More to follow
