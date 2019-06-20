Home > Bangladesh

Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST

A Bogura court has sent former jute minister Abdul Latif Siddique to jail after scrapping his bail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over the misuse of power in leasing a piece of state-owned land.

Judge Naresh Chandra Sarkar of Bogura’s Special Judge Court passed the order on Thursday.

 

More to follow

