Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST
A Bogura court has sent former jute minister Abdul Latif Siddique to jail after scrapping his bail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over the misuse of power in leasing a piece of state-owned land.
Judge Naresh Chandra Sarkar of Bogura’s Special Judge Court passed the order on Thursday.
More to follow
