Fire burns down 100 shanties in Chattogram’s Bhera Market slum
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 01:33 PM BdST
A fire has burnt down more than 100 shanties at a slum near the new Fishery Ghat in Chattogram.
The blaze broke out in Chaktai’s Bhera Market slum around 9am on Thursday, said Jasim Uddin, assistant director of the fire service.
“Thirteen trucks from five units tamed the blaze around 10:00 am,” he told bdnews24.com.
At least 100 shanties and four shops were gutted in the fire, said Deputy Assistant Director Purno Chandra Mutsuddi.
The district administration has formed a five-member probe panel to look into the incident, said Additional District Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain.
The panel has been given three working days to report back to the authority.
This is the second reported incident in Bhera Market this year after eight people were killed in another fire on Feb 16.
