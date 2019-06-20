Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 10:49 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered attachment of all assets of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and a freeze on his bank accounts.
Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the orders on Thursday after hearing an Anti-Corruption Commission petition.
The ACC in the plea expressed the fear that “wealth made through dishonest means” may get out of the c0ountry if steps are not taken.
Lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir argued the case at the hearing for the petitioner ACC Director Manjur Morshed.
The assets of DIG Mizanur include three flats, as many plots and two shops worth over Tk 34.37 million in total, according to Jahangir.
The court ordered freeze on the police officer’s account with City Bank with a deposit of Tk 1 million, he said.
According to the national anti-graft agency, DIG Mizanur accumulated billions in cash, bought apartments, cars and property, and had fixed deposit accounts in multiple banks. He is also accused of being involved in money laundering.
He was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when the accusation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her by force, despite having a wife and children, surfaced just before the Police Week in January last year.
He recently made headlines after alleging that he had bribed ACC Director Enamul Basir, who had been investing Mizanur’s wealth.
The ACC suspended Basir for allegedly leaking information as Mizanur provided audio tapes of his phone conversations purportedly with Basir.
The commission on June 12 tasked Manjur with investigating Mizanur.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters
Tigers field first
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Unicef launches three-year project in Rohingya camps with EU support
- Hold Myanmar to account to uphold spirits of Geneva Conventions: Bangladesh FM
- Trial of 16 with links to murder of madrasa student Nusrat begins in Feni
- Firemen tame flames at Paribagh's Sheltech Tower
- Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case
- 9 get death, 2 jailed for life for murder in Chapainawabganj
- HC orders Swajan, BRTC to pay Tk 5m to family of crash victim Rajib
- Fire burns down 100 shanties in Chattogram’s Bhera Market slum
- China's Xi arrives in North Korea with senior economic official in tow
- Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: UN cites new recordings in Khashoggi murder
- Iran's Guards shoot down US 'spy' drone in Hormozgan province
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India