Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court

Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the orders on Thursday after hearing an Anti-Corruption Commission petition.

The ACC in the plea expressed the fear that “wealth made through dishonest means” may get out of the c0ountry if steps are not taken.

Lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir argued the case at the hearing for the petitioner ACC Director Manjur Morshed.

The assets of DIG Mizanur include three flats, as many plots and two shops worth over Tk 34.37 million in total, according to Jahangir.

The court ordered freeze on the police officer’s account with City Bank with a deposit of Tk 1 million, he said.

According to the national anti-graft agency, DIG Mizanur accumulated billions in cash, bought apartments, cars and property, and had fixed deposit accounts in multiple banks. He is also accused of being involved in money laundering.

He was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when the accusation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her by force, despite having a wife and children, surfaced just before the Police Week in January last year.

He recently made headlines after alleging that he had bribed ACC Director Enamul Basir, who had been investing Mizanur’s wealth.

The ACC suspended Basir for allegedly leaking information as Mizanur provided audio tapes of his phone conversations purportedly with Basir.

The commission on June 12 tasked Manjur with investigating Mizanur.