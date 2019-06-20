Home > Bangladesh

Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 10:49 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has ordered attachment of all assets of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and a freeze on his bank accounts.

Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the orders on Thursday after hearing an Anti-Corruption Commission petition.

The ACC in the plea expressed the fear that “wealth made through dishonest means” may get out of the c0ountry if steps are not taken.

Lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir argued the case at the hearing for the petitioner ACC Director Manjur Morshed.

The assets of DIG Mizanur include three flats, as many plots and two shops worth over Tk 34.37 million in total, according to Jahangir.

The court ordered freeze on the police officer’s account with City Bank with a deposit of Tk 1 million, he said.

According to the national anti-graft agency, DIG Mizanur accumulated billions in cash, bought apartments, cars and property, and had fixed deposit accounts in multiple banks. He is also accused of being involved in money laundering.

He was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when the accusation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her by force, despite having a wife and children, surfaced just before the Police Week in January last year.

He recently made headlines after alleging that he had bribed ACC Director Enamul Basir, who had been investing Mizanur’s wealth.

The ACC suspended Basir for allegedly leaking information as Mizanur provided audio tapes of his phone conversations purportedly with Basir.

The commission on June 12 tasked Manjur with investigating Mizanur.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters
Tigers field first
Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe

More stories

Unicef, EU launch Rohingya project

Hold Myanmar to account: Momen

Nusrat murder trial begins

9 get death, 2 jailed for life for murder in Chapainawabganj

Latif Siddique in jail for graft

HC awards Tk 5m to Rajib’s family

Fire guts Chattogram slum

Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.