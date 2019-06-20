Home > Bangladesh

9 get death, 2 jailed for life for murder in Chapainawabganj

  Chapainawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 02:46 PM BdST

A Chapainawabganj court has handed the death penalty to nine people and life imprisonment to two others for the murder of former treasurer of C&F Agent Association Monirul Islam.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shawkat Ali delivered the verdict in the five-year-old case on Thursday.

Monirul was shot to death on Oct 24, 2014. His wife Rahima Begum as plaintiff initiated a case over the incident with Shibganj police the next day.

 

More to follow

