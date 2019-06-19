Rider killed after bus rams motorcycle in Jashore

The incident took place on the Jashore-Benapole Highway in Amrakhali on Wednesday, said Rafique Uddin, sub-inspector of Navaron Highway Police Station.

The dead was identified as Shahadat Hossain Nedu, 50, a resident of the upazila’s Namajgram village. He was the owner of Shahadat Transport Agency at the Benapole port.

Shahadat was on his way to Upazila Sadar from Benapole when a Green Line Paribahan bus lost control and rammed his motorcycle, SI Rafique told bdnews24.com. He was killed on the spot,

Police seized the bus but the driver and his assistant managed to escape, he added.