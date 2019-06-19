Rider killed after bus rams motorcycle in Jashore
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 01:46 PM BdST
A motorcyclist has been killed after a bus ploughed into the vehicle in Jashore’s Benapole Upazila.
The incident took place on the Jashore-Benapole Highway in Amrakhali on Wednesday, said Rafique Uddin, sub-inspector of Navaron Highway Police Station.
The dead was identified as Shahadat Hossain Nedu, 50, a resident of the upazila’s Namajgram village. He was the owner of Shahadat Transport Agency at the Benapole port.
Police seized the bus but the driver and his assistant managed to escape, he added.
