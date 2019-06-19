Home > Bangladesh

Jubo League activist killed in post-upazila poll violence in Madaripur

  Madaripur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 06:18 PM BdST

A Jubo League activist has been hacked to death in post-election violence in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the town’s Sabujbag area around 12pm on Wednesday, said the district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Pathak.

The dead was identified as Ershad Munshi, 27. He was a member of Madaripur Municipality’s Ward No 3 unit of the ruling Awami League’s youth wing, said Atahar Sardar, president of Jubo League in the district.

On Tuesday, rebel candidate Obaidur Rahman Kalu Khan, the younger brother of former shipping minister and local MP Shahjahan Khan, was elected to the post of chairman in the Sadar Upazila council polls by defeating the district Awami League General Secretary Kajal Krishna Dey.

Ershad had campaigned for the ‘boat’ candidate Kajal during the election, according to his family.

He was critically injured after being stabbed by a group of assailants in Sabujbag on Wednesday afternoon.

Locals subsequently rushed Ershad to the Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

