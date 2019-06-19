Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur

“Survey confirms the presence of high quality iron ore here,” the geological survey department’s Deputy Director Mohammad Masum told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

GSB in 2013 announced it had found iron, limestone, and other minerals at Mushidpur in the area, some three kilometres from Isabpur.

It was the first iron mine found in Bangladesh. The GSB later launched a second round of research to assess the size of the reserves and whether it will be profitable to extract iron.

A 30-strong team has been conducting the excavation work for the survey since Apr 19, according to Masum.

Iron ore has been found 1300 to 1750 feet deep under ground, he said.

“Now GSB drilling is under way to assess the stretch of the reserves,” he said, adding that several more wells will be needed to be drilled for the work.

“These matters can be confirmed by next three months,” he said.