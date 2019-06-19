Firemen tame flames at Baitul Mukarram market
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 05:14 PM BdST
Firemen have doused a fire that broke out at the market adjoining the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
The incident occurred at a power station inside the market adjacent to the mosque’s northern gate around 12:45pm on Wednesday, according to Md Ismail, chief security guard of the mosque.
“It may have been sparked by an electric short circuit,” he said.
According to Ismail, the market was engulfed by smoke as panic-stricken people rushed out of the building.
Asked about the source of the fire, the official declined comment without conducting a probe on the incident.
Meanwhile, businessmen of Baitul Mukarram market demanded the removal of the power station set up inside the market.
“The power station has caught fire time and again but the authorities have still not paid any heed,” Yakub Ali, president of a business group at the market, told bdnews24.com.
“If it is not removed immediately, a massive protest will be launched.”
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League activist killed in post-upazila poll violence in Madaripur
- Firemen tame flames at Baitul Mukarram market
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Four sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Dhaka
- Rider killed after bus rams motorcycle in Jashore
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- 3 get death, 7 jailed for life for murder in Kishoreganj
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Bangladesh Ambassador Moshi briefs diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Rohingya issue
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim