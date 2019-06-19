Firemen tame flames at Baitul Mukarram market

The incident occurred at a power station inside the market adjacent to the mosque’s northern gate around 12:45pm on Wednesday, according to Md Ismail, chief security guard of the mosque.

“It may have been sparked by an electric short circuit,” he said.

According to Ismail, the market was engulfed by smoke as panic-stricken people rushed out of the building.

“It was possible to bring the fire under control quickly because we rushed to the scene as soon as we received the news. Otherwise, there could have been huge losses,” Abdus Shahid, a senior station officer of fire service, told bdnews24.com

Asked about the source of the fire, the official declined comment without conducting a probe on the incident.

Meanwhile, businessmen of Baitul Mukarram market demanded the removal of the power station set up inside the market.

“The power station has caught fire time and again but the authorities have still not paid any heed,” Yakub Ali, president of a business group at the market, told bdnews24.com.

“If it is not removed immediately, a massive protest will be launched.”