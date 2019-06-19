Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 07:48 PM BdST
Tunisia has allowed dozens of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, to disembark after three weeks stranded in the Mediterranean, so that they can return to their home countries, the Red Crescent said on Wednesday.
An Egyptian boat rescued the migrants in Tunisian waters last month. But local authorities in the governorate of Medinine said its migrant centres were too overcrowded to let them ashore, leaving the vessel stranded 25 km off the coastal city of Zarzis.
"After they were stranded for three weeks at sea in difficult conditions, Tunisia agreed to dock the ship, and migrants accepted to return to their countries in coming days," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters.
Among the group who set off from Libya, 64 are from Bangladesh while nine are Egyptians, one is Moroccan and one Sudanese, the Red Crescent said.
All migrants will immediately be deported to their countries, except for the migrant from Sudan who has asked for asylum.
"We thank Tunisia's renewed commitment to life and dignity", said Lorena Lando, the head of the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia.
She added that it is urgent to put in place a collaborative approach to helping migrants in the Mediterranean.
Neighbouring Libya's west coast is a frequent departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe by paying human traffickers. But their numbers have dropped after an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan coastguard.
At least 65 migrants drowned last month when their boat capsized off Tunisia after setting out from Libya.
In the first four months of 2019, 164 people are known to have died on the route, a smaller number but a higher death rate than in previous years, with one dying for every three who reach European shores, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League activist killed in post-upazila poll violence in Madaripur
- Firemen tame flames at Baitul Mukarram market
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Four sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Dhaka
- Rider killed after bus rams motorcycle in Jashore
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- 3 get death, 7 jailed for life for murder in Kishoreganj
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Bangladesh Ambassador Moshi briefs diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Rohingya issue
Most Read
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan