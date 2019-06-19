3 get death, 7 jailed for life for murder in Kishoreganj
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 12:39 PM BdST
A Kishoreganj court has handed the death penalty to three people for the murder of a man 14 years ago.
Seven others were also sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.
More to follow
