Voting underway in 20 Upazilas in final phase

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jun 2019 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 01:31 PM BdST

Voting is underway in 20 Upazilas in the final phase of the fifth Upazila council election.

The vote will end at 5pm Tuesday, according to Election Commission officials.

The Upazilas are Nakla in Sherpur, Naldanga in Natore, Kamarkhand in Sirajganj, Sundarganj in Gaibandha, Rangabali in Patuakhali, Taltali in Barguna, Narayanganj port, Gazipur Sadar, Kalukhali in Rajbari, Shayestaganj in Habiganj, Madaripur Sadar, Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria, Noakhali Sadar, Poba in Rajshahi, Purbadhala in Netrokona, Jamalganj in Sunamganj, Katiyadi in Kishoreganj, Mathbaria in Pirojpur, Chhagalnaiya in Feni and Dumuria in Khulna.

BGB personnel have been deployed to the areas vulnerable to violence, said EC Secretary Md Alamgir.

“There is no need to worry about violence during the election. The EC will perform its duty. We hope the turnout of voters will increase.”

Voters in Gazipur Sadar, Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar, Noakhali Sadar and Narayanganj port were using EVMs to cast their votes.

The voting took place in at least 450 Upazilas in four phases in March. The EVM machines were used in six Upazilas on Mar 31 and in four Upazilas on Mar 24.

