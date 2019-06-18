Tangail rape victim dies
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 03:47 PM BdST
A minor girl undergoing treatment after being raped a year ago in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila died in Dhaka on Tuesday, said her family.
“Staying at her relative's home in Dhaka, the child began to have stomach ache on Tuesday morning. She died before she could be taken to hospital,” the victim's grandfather told bdnews24.com.
The girl was buried at her ancestral home in Kalihati.
The girl was raped on Jun 9 last year and a case was filed against the perpetrator Mahbub, 18, which is now facing court trial, said police.
"Mahbub lured the girl to his house and raped her. She was admitted to Tangail General Hospital as she started to bleed after the rape. She was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital immediately as her condition deteriorated," the victim's father said.
"She was undergoing treatment at the DMCH since then. We used to take her to our Tangail home or to a relative's place in Dhaka during the treatment whenever she felt better. She was rushed to hospital again after her condition deteriorated.”
“The child needed eight stitches around her wound as she was bleeding profusely. She was critically injured after the incident,” said Md Baizid, programme officer in the one-stop crisis centre in Tangail General Hospital.
Mahbub was arrested and sent to jail. Later, the court granted him bail, said Kalihati Police Station OC Mir Mosharraf Hossain.
