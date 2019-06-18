Supreme Court starts hearing Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 12:31 PM BdST
The Appellate Division has started hearing former Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam’s appeal that challenged his death sentence for 1971 war crimes.
A four-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain conducted the longstanding hearing on Tuesday.
This is the 10th appeal to the top court against the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal.
Turning down the request for more time, Justice Hossain said, “I’ve approved enough time. Why didn’t you prepare? You must start hearing today."
Tuhin then started reading out from the paperbook.
The state was represented by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Additional Attorney General Murad Reza.
The former Jamaat-e-Islami leader was sentenced to death for murders, rapes and genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 by the International Crimes Tribunal in 2014.
The appeal hearing was scheduled for Oct 10, 2017 but the lawyer of the convicted leader pleaded for more time. But the case appeared on the apex court’s hearing list on Apr 10 after one and a half years.
On the day, the chief justice scheduled the next hearing for Jun 18.
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- PRI chief Ahsan Mansur demands NBR reforms to avoid 'conflict of interest’
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Police to take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Nusrat’s family relieved after police arrest ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Prisoner runs drugs ring from Chattogram jail: Police
- Judge’s question: Is DIG Mizan more powerful than ACC?
Most Read
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- US military firms likely to face China rare earth restrictions
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia