Seize, destroy expired medicines within a month: HC to govt

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jun 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 02:38 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the government to confiscate and destroy expired medicines within a month.

Justice Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order after hearing a writ petition on Tuesday.

The court also directed the government to form a committee to identify sellers, suppliers and hoarders.

More to follow

