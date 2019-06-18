Seize, destroy expired medicines within a month: HC to govt
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 02:38 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to confiscate and destroy expired medicines within a month.
Justice Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order after hearing a writ petition on Tuesday.
The court also directed the government to form a committee to identify sellers, suppliers and hoarders.
More to follow
