Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 12:51 PM BdST
The High Court has granted six-month bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in two defamation cases filed against her.
Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Kashefa Hussain passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a bail petition filed by Khaleda’s lawyers.
More to follow
