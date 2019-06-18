Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 02:09 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 02:09 AM BdST
Former state minister for home affairs Tanjim Ahmad Sohel Taj has called for the safe return of his Syed Iftekhar Alam Shourav, who went missing on Jun 9.
He made the call on Monday at a media briefing at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.
Shourav's parents Syed Md Idris Alam and Syeda Yasmin Arjuman were also present.
They sought the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that Shourav is found unharmed.
In a post on his Facebook page two days ago, Sohel Taj, who served as a state minister in the Awami League government of 2009, alleged that Shourav had been abducted, suspecting the involvement of a state institution in doing so.
Asked about the matter, he said, "Our main focus right now is to get him (Shourav) back alive and unharmed. His life must be saved."
"The number belongs to someone in Dhaka and the report further said that the person was an official of a government organisation."
Sohel Taj added that he personally informed the matter to the home minister and the police chief.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PRI chief Ahsan Mansur demands NBR reforms to avoid 'conflict of interest’
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Police to take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Nusrat’s family relieved after police arrest ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Prisoner runs drugs ring from Chattogram jail: Police
- Judge’s question: Is DIG Mizan more powerful than ACC?
- Top court scraps bail of Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine Islam
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal