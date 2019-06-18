Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9

He made the call on Monday at a media briefing at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Shourav's parents Syed Md Idris Alam and Syeda Yasmin Arjuman were also present.

They sought the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that Shourav is found unharmed.

Shourav graduated from Dhaka's Independent University before joining a school in Chattogram in a teaching role. He lived with his parents in the port city's Panchlaish.

In a post on his Facebook page two days ago, Sohel Taj, who served as a state minister in the Awami League government of 2009, alleged that Shourav had been abducted, suspecting the involvement of a state institution in doing so.

Asked about the matter, he said, "Our main focus right now is to get him (Shourav) back alive and unharmed. His life must be saved."

Regarding his post on Facebook, the former MP from Gazipur-4 said, "If you go through the newspapers, you will find that there was a report yesterday (Sunday) which said the number from which he got a call on mobile phone before his disappearance had been traced."

"The number belongs to someone in Dhaka and the report further said that the person was an official of a government organisation."

Sohel Taj added that he personally informed the matter to the home minister and the police chief.