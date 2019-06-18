Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 06:51 PM BdST
Fire fighters have tamed the blaze at a petrol pump at Dhaka’s Shyamoli after about half an hour.
The fire stemmed from an oil lorry parked at Sahil Filling Station on Tuesday. The blaze broke out around 5:30pm, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
“An oil lorry parked at the petrol pump suddenly caught fire. The flames spread to the station burning almost half of it," said bdnews24.com photographer Abdullah Momin who was at the scene.
Detailed information about the damage was not immediately available.
