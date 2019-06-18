Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station

The fire stemmed from an oil lorry parked at Sahil Filling Station on Tuesday. The blaze broke out around 5:30pm, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Eight fire-fighting units rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control around 6pm.

“An oil lorry parked at the petrol pump suddenly caught fire. The flames spread to the station burning almost half of it," said bdnews24.com photographer Abdullah Momin who was at the scene.

Detailed information about the damage was not immediately available.