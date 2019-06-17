Police to take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST
Dhaka police have handed over former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain to Feni’s Sonagazi Police Station.
He will be presented before Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal on Monday, according to Inspector Mahbubur Rahman of Shahbagh Police Station.
Police arrested Moazzem, who made headlines following the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, on Sunday, 20 days after a warrant was issued against him.
"A team of Sonagazi Police Station came to Dhaka last night. We’ve handed him over to them in the morning. They will take Moazzem Hossain to court,” Inspector Rahman told bdnews24.com.
"Our officers are at Shahbagh Police Station. They will take Moazzem Hossain to the cyber tribunal,” said Feni Additional Superintendent of Police Saiful Ahmed Bhuiyan.
Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.
The video was later released on social media amid widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat by the followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.
The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
