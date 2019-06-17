Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal

Moazzem was earlier arrested in Dhaka in a case over the video of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi’s statement posted on social media before her death. The officer was driven to the court by prison van on Monday.

In the morning, Dhaka police handed him over to Sonagazi Police Station, according to Inspector Mahbubur Rahman of Shahbagh Police Station.

Police arrested Moazzem, who made headlines following the murder of the madrasa student, on Sunday, 20 days after a warrant was issued against him.

Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March. The officer recorded her statement on his mobile phone and posted it on Facebook in a major breach of law.