Home > Bangladesh

Nusrat’s family relieved after police arrest ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem

  Nazmul Haque Shamim, Feni Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2019 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST

The family of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi are pleased with the arrest of former Sonagazi Police Station OC Moazzem Hossain in a case over her video circulated on social media before her death.
Related Stories

“We are happy to learn about the arrest of OC Moazzem Hossain. I want his punishment to be decided as per his crime,” her brother and plaintiff of the murder case Mahmudul Hasan Noman told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Noman also demanded punishment of others who conducted propaganda against Nusrat by recording and spreading her video on different media.

Moazzem recorded Nusrat’s statement on his mobile phone after she had brought charges of sexual harassment against Sonagazi Islamia Fazil (Degree) Madrashah principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula in March.

The video was released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.

Moazzem, first transferred and then suspended along with three other police officials for negligence in handling the Nusrat case, had denied circulating the video on social media.

Someone had stolen the video from his mobile phone and released it on the Internet, he had said.

Police arrested him from near the High Court in the capital on Sunday afternoon in the case over the video, 20 days after the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest.

The prosecution had earlier sought Moazzem’s inclusion in the charge-sheet of Nusrat murder case as well.

“My sister went to the police station with my mother on Mar 27 to protest against the crimes against her. People know that another woman was harassed by police at Sonagazi station the same day when she wanted to lodge a complaint over sexual abuse,” Noman told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

He thanked lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, the plaintiff of the case against Moazzem, for standing by the family.

“OC Moazzem has been arrested today because he was made accused in the case. We are getting justice,” Noman said.  

His mother Shirin Akter expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had vowed justice for Nusrat and ordered officials to not spare anyone involved with the wrongs the teenaged girl had faced.

“We will be able to forget some of the unbearable pain now,” Shirin said about the arrest of the former OC.

Print Friendly and PDF

India beat Pakistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 West Indies' Jason Holder during the press conference Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool
Holder accepts
underdogs tag
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohli in action. Action Images via Reuters
Kohli fastest to 11,000 runs
India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar

More stories

Nusrat family relieved after Moazzem arrest

File Photo: Police escort Abedatul Fatema alias Khadiza, 'Afrin' alias 'Priyoti' and Sharmin aka Shaila Afrin to a court on Oct 9, 2016.

3 female terror suspects go on trial

Inmate deals drugs from Ctg prison

Ex-OC Moazzem arrested

DIG Mizan

Top court reproaches ACC over DIG Mizan

Hall-Mark chairman’s bail scrapped

136 officials promoted to joint secretaries

HC orders countrywide food testing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.