Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal has sent former Sonagazi OC Moazzem to jail, turning down his bail appeal in a case that involves the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a madrasa student in Feni.

The tribunal issued the order on Monday and set the next charge hearing for Jun 30. More to follow