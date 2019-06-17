Home > Bangladesh

Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2019 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 03:02 PM BdST

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal has sent former Sonagazi OC Moazzem to jail, turning down his bail appeal in a case that involves the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a madrasa student in Feni.
The tribunal issued the order on Monday and set the next charge hearing for Jun 30.

More to follow

