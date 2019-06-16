Home > Bangladesh

Two killed as truck overturns in Jhenaidah

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST

Two people have died after a cement-laden truck overturned in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj Upazila.

The incident took place in the upazila's Chhalabhora area around 6:30 am on Sunday, said Kaliganj Police OC Yunus Ali.

The dead are the truck's driver Sujon, 30, and his assistant who is yet to be identified. 

According to OC Yunus, the truck was heading to Kushtia's Bheramara Upazila when it veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch.

"The driver and his assistant were killed on the spot."

Informed of the incident, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies, which were then sent to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital's morgue, said the OC.

