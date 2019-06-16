Two killed as truck overturns in Jhenaidah
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 11:56 AM BdST
Two people have died after a cement-laden truck overturned in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj Upazila.
The incident took place in the upazila's Chhalabhora area around 6:30 am on Sunday, said Kaliganj Police OC Yunus Ali.
The dead are the truck's driver Sujon, 30, and his assistant who is yet to be identified.
According to OC Yunus, the truck was heading to Kushtia's Bheramara Upazila when it veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch.
"The driver and his assistant were killed on the spot."
Informed of the incident, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies, which were then sent to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital's morgue, said the OC.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- Lightning strike kills BGB man on duty in Nilphamari
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Employment opportunities behind lack of farm labourers: Hasina
- Narsingdi man detained for allegedly setting teenaged girl on fire
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo