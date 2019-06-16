Home > Bangladesh

Top court scraps bail of Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine Islam

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 04:55 PM BdST

The top court has scrapped the bail for Hall-Mark Group Chairman Jasmine Islam in a case involving the embezzlement of Tk 858 million from Sonali Bank using a forged letter of credit (LC).

The Appellate Division at the same time ordered her to surrender to court within four weeks.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain cancelled the bail granted by the High Court.

Lawyers Mansurul Haque Chowdhury and Abdul Matin Khashru argued for Jasmine while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).  

