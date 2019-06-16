Top court scraps bail of Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine Islam
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 04:55 PM BdST
The top court has scrapped the bail for Hall-Mark Group Chairman Jasmine Islam in a case involving the embezzlement of Tk 858 million from Sonali Bank using a forged letter of credit (LC).
The Appellate Division at the same time ordered her to surrender to court within four weeks.
Lawyers Mansurul Haque Chowdhury and Abdul Matin Khashru argued for Jasmine while Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
