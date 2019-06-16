Officials in underhand dealings over food tests will be sent to jail: HC

The High Court has ordered the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to inspect and re-examine food products at random throughout the country, including Dhaka.

There are allegations of underhand dealings before tests and re-tests, the court observed. But it warned that miscreants would be "sent straight to prison instead of the ACC." Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-al-Jalil issued the warning during the hearing of a writ petition on Sunday.