Officials in underhand dealings over food tests will be sent to jail: HC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 03:33 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to inspect and re-examine food products at random throughout the country, including Dhaka.
There are allegations of underhand dealings before tests and re-tests, the court observed. But it warned that miscreants would be "sent straight to prison instead of the ACC."
Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-al-Jalil issued the warning during the hearing of a writ petition on Sunday.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Officials in underhand dealings over food tests will be sent to jail: HC
- Two killed as truck overturns in Jhenaidah
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Cycle rally in Dhaka University marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- Lightning strike kills BGB man on duty in Nilphamari
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings