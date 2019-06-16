Home > Bangladesh

Officials in underhand dealings over food tests will be sent to jail: HC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 03:33 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to inspect and re-examine food products at random throughout the country, including Dhaka.

There are allegations of underhand dealings before tests and re-tests, the court observed. But it warned that miscreants would be "sent straight to prison instead of the ACC."

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-al-Jalil issued the warning during the hearing of a writ petition on Sunday.

Print Friendly and PDF

India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
Finch, Starc lead Australia to win over SL

More stories

HC orders countrywide food testing

Two die in Jhenaidah crash

3 die in Teknaf ‘gunfight’

Asaduzzaman Mia. File Photo

DMP updates citizen info amid terror threat

Lightning kills BGB man

Devi Shetty launches hospital in Ctg

Hamid seeks peaceful Rohingya solution

Cycle rally at DU marks Gandhi’s birth anniversary

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.