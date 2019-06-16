Judge’s question: Is DIG Mizan more powerful than ACC?
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 06:37 PM BdST
The top court has reprimanded the Anti-Corruption Commission over its failure to arrest Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, who admitted to paying off an official probing into his wealth.
The four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain raised the matter while questioning the competence of the ACC on Sunday during a hearing on the bail for Hall-Mark Group Chairman Jasmine Islam in an embezzlement case.
The anti-graft commission’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan was seeking leave to appeal the bail granted to Jasmine by the High Court.
Mizan, who was withdrawn as additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police following a marital scandal in January 2018, is currently being investigated for amassing illegal wealth.
He recently made headlines after revealing that he bribed ACC Director Enamul Basir to evade liability.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Khurshid said, "During the hearing, the court raised a number of questions. It said one of our officials is facing an allegation of wrongdoing which is alarming for the country. I said that punitive actions have been taken against him."
But the court retorted that the ACC had 'done nothing' to address the information leak or the bribery allegation, according to the lawyer.
"I said that I would have to conduct an investigation before taking action and then file an FIR. The court then said, 'Is the DIG more powerful than the ACC? Why are you not arresting him in this case?'"
DIG Mizan in a television interview claimed that ACC Director Enamul Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.
Basir also divulged information during the investigation, he said. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Basir were aired on television.
Mizan later said he bribed ACC investigator in an effort to 'entrap' the official after being 'pressured' into making the illicit payments.
Following the allegation, the national anti-graft watchdog suspended Basir and instituted an inquiry committee headed by ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht.
