Govt promotes 136 officials to joint secretaries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 03:58 PM BdST
The government has promoted 136 officials holding the rank of deputy secretary to the post of joint secretary.
They were attached to the public administration ministry as officers on special duty as part of the procedure following an order on Sunday.
Later, 12 deputy commissioners elevated to joint secretaries were shifted to different offices under a separate order. But they will continue to serve as deputy commissioners until their replacements take office.
In February 2018, the government promoted 391 officials to the same posts while 154 were elevated to the rank of additional secretary.
