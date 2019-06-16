Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 09:37 PM BdST

A tribunal in Dhaka has begun trial of three female militant suspects held during a deadly drive at Azimpur in the capital over two months after the Gulshan cafe carnage, allegedly orchestrated by their husbands.
Judge Md Mojibur Rahman of a special anti-terrorism tribunal set July 24 to start recording witness statements after framing the charges on Sunday.

The three indicted female suspects are 'Neo-JMB leader' Tanvir Qaderi's wife Abedatul Fatema alias Khadiza, suspected terror attack coordinator Nurul Islam Marjan’s wife 'Afrin' alias 'Priyoti' and another ‘Neo-JMB leader' Basharuzzaman alias Chocolate’s wife Sharmin aka Shaila Afrin.

Tanvir died reportedly in a suicide bomb attack during the raid on their house at Azimpur on Sept 10, 2016 while the two others were killed in so-called gunfight with security forces during drives.   

Khadiza, Priyoti and Shaila were arrested after being hit by bullets during the Azimpur drive.

They are accused of using a residential building as a hideout to carry out militant activities.

They attacked security personnel and injured five policemen with pepper powder and knives during the raid, police said.

Tanvir had been coordinating Neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, the group blamed for the July 1, 2016 Gulshan cafe attack, since the killing of the suspected mastermind of the attack, Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, in a raid in Narayanganj in August the same year, according to police.

