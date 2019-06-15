Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf

  Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 12:50 PM BdST

A drug suspect has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.

The dead was identified as Md Rasel Mahmud, 38, a listed 'drug peddler' implicated in several cases with Narayanganj police.

Russel had come to Teknaf from Narayanganj in order to purchase yaba tablets, according to the police.

Police had arrested a fugitive drug dealer Amir Hamza on Friday and launched an anti-narcotics raid in Howaikong Union's Daingakata area with him in tow, said OC Pradeep.  

"When the police arrived on the scene, his associates opened fire on them forcing the police to retaliate. The gunfight eventually ended after the drug peddlers fled the scene," said the OC.

"At that point, a man with bullet-wounds was found lying on the ground with a gun in one hand and a shopping bag in the other."

Russel subsquently succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Cox's Bazar.

"We found a national ID card in his pocket which confirmed his identity," said OC Pradeep.

Police retrieved 5000 yaba tablets from the bag he was carrying, added the OC.

Four policemen were also injured in the gunfight.

