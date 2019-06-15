Home > Bangladesh

DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs

  Chief Crimes Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 09:30 PM BdST

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police started updating citizen data amid threats of terrorism and drugs, according to DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The DMP officially started collecting information of citizens after the deadly 2016 militant attack on a restaurant in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

“We’ve seen that the work has lost pace. Many landlords are not providing renters’ information. The citizens are not giving information,” Mia said at a programme as he opened a weeklong campaign for updating citizens’ data on Saturday.

“We’ve also noticed carelessness among police. That’s why we feel threats from terrorism, militancy and drugs crimes recently. This led us to resume the work,” he added.

Information gathering from 302 beats under the DMP’s 50 police stations will end on June 21, according to Mia.

The information of 6.3 million people from 2.2 million families have so far been recorded in the Citizen Information Management System since 2016, the commissioner said.

Of them, over 2.24 are house owners, more than 1.82 million tenants, 121,040 mess members and 1,100 others. They also include over 3.16 million family members, 883,984 drivers and maids as of June 13.

Details of citizens can be known by searching the CIMS with a unique index number issued against every citizen, Mia said. The DMP chief sought the city dwellers’ cooperation to make the programme successful.

The CIMS software helped increase the crime detection rate, according to him.

To collect the data, police will provide the citizens at every house with forms.

The citizens will have to submit the forms after filling those up with necessary information.

Mia said a surveillance team will also work to check whether anyone is kept out of the data collection programme.

Print Friendly and PDF

Finch powers Australia to 334 against SL
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies

More stories

Lightning kills BGB man

Devi Shetty launches hospital in Ctg

Hamid seeks peaceful Rohingya solution

Drug suspect dies in Teknaf 'gunfight'

Bangladesh earns ECOSOC membership

Man dies in Gaibandha crash

Write about media owners: PM

Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.