DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs

The DMP officially started collecting information of citizens after the deadly 2016 militant attack on a restaurant in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

“We’ve seen that the work has lost pace. Many landlords are not providing renters’ information. The citizens are not giving information,” Mia said at a programme as he opened a weeklong campaign for updating citizens’ data on Saturday.

“We’ve also noticed carelessness among police. That’s why we feel threats from terrorism, militancy and drugs crimes recently. This led us to resume the work,” he added.

Information gathering from 302 beats under the DMP’s 50 police stations will end on June 21, according to Mia.

The information of 6.3 million people from 2.2 million families have so far been recorded in the Citizen Information Management System since 2016, the commissioner said.

Of them, over 2.24 are house owners, more than 1.82 million tenants, 121,040 mess members and 1,100 others. They also include over 3.16 million family members, 883,984 drivers and maids as of June 13.

Details of citizens can be known by searching the CIMS with a unique index number issued against every citizen, Mia said. The DMP chief sought the city dwellers’ cooperation to make the programme successful.

The CIMS software helped increase the crime detection rate, according to him.

To collect the data, police will provide the citizens at every house with forms.

The citizens will have to submit the forms after filling those up with necessary information.

Mia said a surveillance team will also work to check whether anyone is kept out of the data collection programme.