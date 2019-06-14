Narsingdi man detained for allegedly setting teenaged girl on fire

The incident occurred in Narsingdi Municipality’s Birpur around 9pm on Thursday, said Sadar Police OC Shahiduzzaman.

The victim is a resident of a neighbourhood in the area. She had passed her HSC examinations last year.

She has been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police said.

According to her family, the girl had gone to purchase a cake with her uncle at night before being sent back home on her own. But just as she was about enter the premises, a few assailants grabbed her from behind and took her to a secluded area nearby.

On hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and found her on fire.

The victim's family allege that she had been doused with kerosene before being set ablaze.

OC Shahiduzzaman said a suspect named Sajib Rai was detained in connection with the matter. Police are trying to get the details of the incident from him.