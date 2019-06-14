Home > Bangladesh

Man killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision in Gaibandha

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jun 2019 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 03:13 PM BdST

A man has died and nine others injured in a collision between a bus and truck in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj Upazila. 

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in the upazila's Chapariganj area on Friday morning, said Gabindaganj Highway Police OC Md Aktaruzzaman.

The bus driver's assistant, Shafiqul Islam, 28, died in the accident.

The injured were admitted to the Gabindaganj Upazila Health Complex.

The OC said, a Kurigram-bound bus carrying passengers from Dhaka collided head-with a truck, leaving a man dead on the spot.

Informed of the incident, two units of the fire service rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

Print Friendly and PDF

‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’
England wait on Wood's fitness for Windies clash
India, NZ split points
Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz

More stories

Man dies in Gaibandha crash

Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group

Ships collide at Ctg port

Budget won’t raise prices: Kamal

PM’s rare move

None is totally clean: PM

Protest against deep-sea fishing ban escalates

Wrong info harmed me: ACC’s Basir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.