Man killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2019 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 03:13 PM BdST
A man has died and nine others injured in a collision between a bus and truck in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in the upazila's Chapariganj area on Friday morning, said Gabindaganj Highway Police OC Md Aktaruzzaman.
The bus driver's assistant, Shafiqul Islam, 28, died in the accident.
The injured were admitted to the Gabindaganj Upazila Health Complex.
The OC said, a Kurigram-bound bus carrying passengers from Dhaka collided head-with a truck, leaving a man dead on the spot.
Informed of the incident, two units of the fire service rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.
