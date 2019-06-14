Home > Bangladesh

Lightning strikes kill four farmers in Pabna

  Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jun 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 07:39 PM BdST

Four farmers have lost their lives to lightning strikes while working on the field in two Upazilas of Pabna.

The incidents occurred during a thunder shower on Friday afternoon, police said.  

Three nut farmers died on the spot after being struck by lightning at a field on a shoal at Notun Farenga in the Jamuna River, Bera Police Station OC Sayeed MKahmud said.  

The dead are Abdul Mannan, Abdus Salam and Ansar Ali, aged between 30 and 35.

Bhangura Police Station OC Masud Rana said another farmer died from lightning strike at Bilpasha village during the rain.

He could not identify the victim immediately.

