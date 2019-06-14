Lightning strikes kill four farmers in Pabna
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 07:39 PM BdST
Four farmers have lost their lives to lightning strikes while working on the field in two Upazilas of Pabna.
The incidents occurred during a thunder shower on Friday afternoon, police said.
Three nut farmers died on the spot after being struck by lightning at a field on a shoal at Notun Farenga in the Jamuna River, Bera Police Station OC Sayeed MKahmud said.
The dead are Abdul Mannan, Abdus Salam and Ansar Ali, aged between 30 and 35.
Bhangura Police Station OC Masud Rana said another farmer died from lightning strike at Bilpasha village during the rain.
He could not identify the victim immediately.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina lashes out at ‘unhappy party’ over criticism of new budget
- Man killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group to explore business
- Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port
- Budget won’t spike prices of essential commodities: Finance Minister Kamal
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Protest escalates against government ban on deep-sea fishing
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
Most Read
- Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port
- Kamal's maiden Bangladesh budget far from 'smart', packs little 'surprises'
- New avenues for black money: economic zones, high-tech parks
- Goods and services getting costlier, cheaper
- Rise in duty on smartphone, services, minimum tax on turnover ‘frustrate’ Banglalink
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- PM Hasina to hold budget briefing Friday as her deputy falls ill
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- New VAT law to be implemented in next fiscal year
- Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru