Hasina lashes out at ‘unhappy party’ over criticism of new budget
Published: 14 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hit back at critics of the new budget and said the government’s spending plan for the next year is aimed at ensuring the welfare of the ordinary citizens of Bangladesh.
She addressed a media briefing on the budget on Friday, having presented a large portion of the government’s spending plan in parliament after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was taken ill.
The government unveiled a Tk 5.23 trillion budget – the biggest in Bangladesh’s history -- for fiscal year 2019-20 in parliament.
But the Centre for Policy Dialogue, or CPD, in its reaction said the proposed budget only favours the ‘beneficiaries of economic mismanagement’ and the affluent portion of the country.
Hasina highlighted several facets of the new budget at the briefing before fielding questions from reporters.
On the criticism by the CPD, the prime minister said, “There are a few in our country who suffer from a mental condition which prevents them from finding anything good anywhere.”
“They can’t find anything positive even while ordinary people are benefitting from a democratic process and economic growth.”
Questioning the research work and contributions of CPD to the country, Hasina said, “They have to say something which is fine. Yet despite voicing all this criticism, they’ll say, ‘we are not allowed to
talk.’ They suffer from this condition. It’s almost like a sickness.”
According to the prime minister, the response of ordinary people to the budget is the government’s only concern.
“To me, what is important is to see if ordinary people are happy and are being benefitted by the national budget.”
Hasina stressed that the new budgetis her government’s eleventh and said, “The benefits of our initiatives are reaching the people. And those who are part of the unhappy party won’t find anything positive here.”
