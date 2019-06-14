Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 12:08 PM BdST
A feeder vessel has collided with an oil tanker at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, halting marine traffic on the Karnaphuli river.
The accident took place at 8:30am at the channel adjacent to Chattogram Dry Dock and Boat Club, according to Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Mohammad Omar Faruque.
The feeder vessel Express Mahananda and the oil tanker Burgan suffered
damage but there were no casualties, he said.
“The head-on collision occurred when Mahananda carrying 700 containers from Sri Lanka was entering the channel and Burgan was going out of the channel.”
The port crews with five tugboats were making
efforts to remove the two ships from the scene to clear the channel.
