Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port

The accident took place at 8:30am at the channel adjacent to Chattogram Dry Dock and Boat Club, according to Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Mohammad Omar Faruque.

The feeder vessel Express Mahananda and the oil tanker Burgan suffered

damage but there were no casualties, he said.

“The head-on collision occurred when Mahananda carrying 700 containers from Sri Lanka was entering the channel and Burgan was going out of the channel.”

The port crews with five tugboats were making

efforts to remove the two ships from the scene to clear the channel.