Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group to explore business

Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid had a meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on the issue in Dushanbe on Thursday.

President Hamid arrived in Dushanbe at 10.00 pm local time to attend the fifth ‘Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).’ Later, the heads of the states had a meeting at the office of President Rahmon.

“President Hamid thanked the Tajikistan president for organising the CICA conference,” Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told bdnews24.com following the meeting.

“The president said Bangladesh follows a zero tolerance policy against violence and terrorism. He hoped that Bangladesh and Tajikistan will work together for sustainable development and advancement.”

Hamid highlighted the mutual support and cooperation between Bangladesh and Tajikistan in different regional and international forums adding his hopes to strengthen the relationship in future, said the press secretary.

Hamid urged Tajikistan to import garment, medicine, jute and jute products made in Bangladesh.

Both the presidents stressed the importance to exchange visits of the business leaders between the countries to increase the trade, the press secretary said.

“Tajikistan is interested to work jointly with Bangladesh for sustainable development, said President Emomali Rahmon. He also stressed the importance of increasing regional cooperation against terrorism.”

Hamid sought Tajikistan’s cooperation to resolve the Rohingya issue as President Emomali Rahmon assured him of the support by his country, Abedin said.

Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, President Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Secretary (bilateral and consular affairs) in the foreign ministry Kamrul Ahsan were present in the meeting.

The president will travel to Uzbekistan on Jun 16, following the CICA conference. He is likely to return home on Jun 19.