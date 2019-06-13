No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, she advised the ACC officials to work carefully so that the people do not get a bad impression about the commission.



A senior police officer being investigated for alleged illegal wealth on Sunday accused an ACC official of taking bribes from him. Activists have demanded punishment of both after investigations.



Hasina also said she had ordered that both payers and takers of bribe be brought to justice.



She faced the question on corruption from Rowshan Ara Mannan, an MP from a seat reserved for opposition Jatiya Party.



Rowshan said the ACC appeared to be working without the skilled manpower and technology it needs.



“Besides these, there are also hearsays that many in this agency are riddled with corruption,” she said.



Rafiqul Islam MP, a retired army officer, urged the speaker to expunge this part from Rowshan’s question arguing that it may create confusion among the people about a “sensitive” agency like ACC.



“I think these words are right. It’s nothing serious. There is no need to expunge it,” Hasina said, citing that Rowshan noted her question was based on “hearsays”.



“There is no need (to drop the words) because these are not totally untrue. No-one can guarantee that everyone is absolutely clean,” the prime minister said.



“I think the officials of this organisation (ACC) must be careful so that these types of hearsay are discouraged,” she added.