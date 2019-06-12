Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 09:56 PM BdST
Suspended Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC official Khandaker Enamul Basir has claimed the media have run misleading news about him and it has damaged him.
He has been suspended pending investigation for allegedly leaking inquiry report to Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, who brought bribery allegation against Basir, ACC chief Iqbal Mahmood had earlier said.
“False, untrue, and misleading information has been presented in the media. These have harmed me. They don’t think the information should be verified before releasing the news," said a beleaguered Basir on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the ACC appointed director Manjur Murshed replacing Basir as the new officer to investigate the Mizanur's wealth, according to its spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
DIG Mizanur on Sunday claimed that Enamul had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean cheat in an investigation into his alleged illegal wealth.
